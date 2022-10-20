PITTSBURGH (TNS) — With the Fern Hollow Bridge construction site as his backdrop, President Joe Biden on Thursday touted the good he said the bipartisan infrastructure bill has done across the state and country.
Just shy of nine months since the bridge collapsed into Frick Park below, Biden pointed to the speed at which the rebuild has happened and said the $1 trillion infrastructure bill allowed that to happen.
"It's being done in record time," Biden said. "It normally takes two to five years to build a bridge like this, and the total project cost $25 million — fully paid for by the federal government."
The result, he said, is a bridge that will be traversable "by Christmas, God willing. ... I'm coming back to walk across the sucker."
The bridge, which carries Forbes Avenue over Frick Park and links Squirrel Hill to Regent Square, collapsed Jan. 28. The collapse happened about 6:40 a.m., and it sent a Port Authority articulated bus and several cars tumbling more than 100 feet to the park below.
Ten people were injured in the crash, several of whom have said they intend to file lawsuits related to the collapse.
"Pittsburgh is the city of bridges, but too many are in poor condition like this one was before the collapse," Biden said.
Construction of the new span began in earnest in May. Over the summer, 21 100-ton concrete support beams were delivered to support the new structure.
"This really matters," he said. "Folks in this neighborhood relied on the bridge and the walking path underneath to commute to work, to take their kids to school, to run errands — to stay connected to other neighborhoods like Squirrel Hill, the Waterfront and Oakland."
