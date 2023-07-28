The vital services provided by the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agencies in the region are at a crisis point. Ambulance services, whether volunteer, non-profit, or government affiliated, are under pressure to meet more challenges than ever, including the public perception of what they do. Ambulance personnel are more than drivers; they are trained first responders dedicated to saving lives.
Emergency medical technicians (EMT) and paramedics are desperately needed throughout the region. The number of ambulance agencies are declining due to lack of personnel and scarce funding. But the issue is bigger than originally realized. During Rep. Martin Causer's, R-Turtlepoint, first EMS task force meeting, it was made clear that within the next five years, one-third of McKean County paramedics will be eligible for retirement and several could go now if they wanted to.
The discussion at the task force meeting stressed the importance of education for the public about what first responders do, getting the word out about needing more personnel, and asking residents a tough question — What do you want when you dial 911? For some places, the group acknowledged, residents would want only the simplest of care, but in many areas, residents would prefer to have access to an ambulance within moments.
Unfortunately, due to companies closing their doors, the distance between stations is getting greater. For some, the call can be more than 30 miles away because the ambulance service that had been in business just last year, and was 10 miles out, went under. That distance adds to response time, and can alter the course of a person's life.
Many ambulance companies are searching for new recruits. Most will help with the cost of training and testing. Contact your local ambulance company if interested.
Causer is currently taking a hybrid course through Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He told the task force that he let his certification expire and wanted to get certified again. The state legislator stated that he meets with Jeffery Reeser, the rural EMS education specialist, in Mount Jewett for his hand-on tasks and said the training is going well.
The group expressed that there are many options for training and to call them for more information. There are a few things to know, briefly, about being part of an EMS care provider.
EMS, also called paramedic or ambulance services, provide urgent treatment, stabilization, and treatment for serious illness or injury often at the scene of an accident, in homes, or en route to a hospital.
Crew members of an ambulance are highly trained individuals. Paramedics and EMTs are the two most common caregivers on an ambulance team.
The two-person team works together, one drives and the other can assess and treat a patient who could be experiencing a range of symptoms from a heart attack, stroke, early labor, allergic reaction, altered mental status, internal injuries from a fall or vehicle accident, and so much more.
Two types of EMS services are available throughout McKean, Elk, Cameron, and Potter counties. Some ambulance services are considered Basic Life Support (BLS) while others are Advanced Life Support (ALS) providers. Both can transport patients, and either could be the first to arrive at the call, so, what's the difference?
BLS responders are often EMTs. ALS responders are usually paramedics.
Although the BLS team is trained and certified to provide urgent aid in emergencies, they are restricted to a limited range of care. If a patient requires more than a BLS-certified first responder is allowed to provide, then an ALS provider will be called in.
ALS services are trained and certified for higher level emergencies. For instance, these medical professionals can administer medication, start an IV, and respond to an unresponsive patient. Whereas a BLS-certified responder can apply an oxygen mask, provide CPR, and other non-invasive procedures.