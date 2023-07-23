SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Three of four occupants involved in a one-vehicle accident — including one recent graduate of Salamanca High School and one current student of the school — were pronounced dead at the scene on Old Route 17 Saturday night.
The third person killed was reported to be a resident of Franklinville.
The fourth occupant of the vehicle, also a student at Salamanca High, was reportedly flown to Buffalo for treatment of her injuries and was reported to be in stable condition as of Sunday, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office in Little Valley.
Victims of the accident were not identified by the sheriff's office as of Sunday afternoon, but Salamanca Superintendent of Schools Mark Beehler addressed the tragedy in a statement Sunday.
"A recent Salamanca graduate, a Salamanca high school student, and a resident from Franklinville were killed," he said. "An additional Salamanca High School student is hospitalized. Our hearts and prayers go to the families of all involved."
The sheriff's office responded to a call of a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Old Route 17 at around 10:24 p.m. Saturday. Deputies, through a preliminary investigation, found a vehicle that had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a tree. An investigation of the accident is ongoing.
Beehler said the school district's crisis team has been activated and will be available for students, staff, and community members at Seneca Intermediate School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.